Mega money laundering reference against Zardari sent back to NAB

The Islamabad Accountability Court has sent four references, including one about mega money laundering, against former president Asif Ali Zardari back to the National Accountability Bureau.

The court was hearing a fake accounts case against Asif Zardari and other suspects.

The court sent four references back to the NAB.

Judge Muhammad Bashir pronounced his decision after hearing the arguments of all the parties. Asif Zardari’s lawyer Farooq Naek and the NAB prosecutors appeared in court.

Naek said after the NAB law amendments, these references did not fall under the jurisdiction of the court.

The accountability court cannot conduct trial on the references, he added.

The money laundering references against Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai and others were returned.

The plot allotment reference against Manzoor Qadir and others was also returned to the NAB.

The Sindh Bank reference against Bilal Sheikh and other suspects was also returned.

The Pink Residency reference was also sent back to the NAB.