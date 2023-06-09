Court grants one day for submission of record in Punjab Assembly fake recruitment case

The anti-corruption court in Lahore has granted one day for the submission of records regarding a case of fake recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

The decision was made on Friday during the hearing presided over by Judge Ali Raza.

The bail application of Parvez Elahi, pertaining to the case of fake recruitment, was being heard in the anti-corruption court. However, during the proceedings, the record of the case could not be presented before the court due to the unavailability of the investigating officer.

The public prosecutor informed the court that the complete record is currently unavailable as the investigating officer has gone to Quetta, and the record is in his possession.

In response, the court inquired if there were any arrangements in place to promptly order the records from Quetta.

Parvez Elahi’s lawyer, Rana Intizar, criticized the prosecution, claiming that the story recorded in Quetta was nothing more than a drama.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the non-presentation of the record, the court urged the prosecutor to take responsibility and ensure the record’s availability.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until tomorrow (Saturday).