Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies, poses danger to coastal belt of Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has reported that Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea has intensified and is now heading towards Pakistan.

The storm, which was initially moving in a northwest direction, has now changed course and is moving in a northeast direction. It has been categorized as a severe cyclonic storm and shows no signs of weakening.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy” has slightly altered its course, slowly tracking in a north-northeast direction over the past 12 hours. It currently lies near Latitude 14.8°N and Longitude 66.5°E, approximately 1,120 kilometers south of Karachi.

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the storm’s impact, waves are expected to reach heights of 25 to 28 feet, significantly higher than the normal sea level of 4 to 5 feet.

The Met Office warned of potential danger to the coastal belt of Pakistan if the storm continues in this direction.

The PMD emphasizes the need for caution and preparedness in coastal areas and urges residents to stay informed about the cyclone’s progress.

“Owing to shift in upper-level steering winds, there is an uncertainty in the global model’s opinion regarding the track forecast of “BIPARJOY” with some taking it to the Oman-Pakistan western coast and others indicating towards the Indian Gujarat-Pakistan Sindh coast.”

What is Cyclone Biparjoy and how was it named?

‘Biparjoy’ was suggested by Bangladesh and the word means ‘disaster’ or ‘calamity’ in Bengali. The naming of cyclones is done by countries on a rotational basis, following certain existing guidelines.

Worldwide, there are six regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMCs) and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) mandated for issuing advisories and naming of tropical cyclones.

IMD is one of the six RSMCs to provide tropical cyclone and storm surge advisories to 13 member countries under the WMO/Economic and Social Commission for Asia-Pacific (ESCAP) Panel including Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.