YouTube emerges as ‘most widely used’ platform in Pakistan

Google-owned YouTube has emerged as the most popular app in Pakistan, with an impressive user base of over 71 million people, economic survey 2022-23 revealed.

The survey sheds light on the social media and internet landscape in the country, revealing interesting statistics about user preferences and trends.

According to the data, Pakistan boasts a staggering 19.18 million smartphone users. Among these users, YouTube stands out as the go-to platform, capturing the attention of over 70 million individuals.

Facebook follows closely behind with 57.5 million users, and Snack Video, video-sharing platform, takes the third spot with 18.8 million users.

The survey indicates that Pakistan currently has 87.3 million internet users.

Also Read: Pakistan witnesses a 100,000 donkey surge in one year

Notably, TikTok remains a significant player in the Pakistani social media scene, boasting user base of 18.3 million.

Instagram, the photo-sharing platform, also enjoys a substantial following with 15.6 million users.

Moreover, LinkedIn has gained traction among professionals in the country, 7.6 million users.

While platforms like ’BIGO LIVE ’ and ‘Likee’ have managed to accumulate 4.2 million users.

Twitter seems to have a comparatively smaller user base in Pakistan, with only 3.4 million individuals actively using the platform.

However, it is worth noting that Twitter remains a prominent platform for news dissemination and public discourse.

In terms of messaging apps, WhatsApp has emerged as the preferred choice for communication in Pakistan, with its user base surpassing a remarkable 46.2 million.