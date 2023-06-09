Govt expects to collect Rs6,482bn in indirect taxes next year

The per-capita income target set in the new budget is more than Rs478,000.

As per the budget documents obtained by SAMAA TV, the volume of the GDP will be Rs99,335 billion

During the current financial year, the per-capita income was Rs388,755. Its target for the next year has been set at more than Rs478,000.

The GDP volume for the next year will be Rs99,335 billion, as per the budget documents, while the volume in the ongoing year remained Rs79,336 billion.

According to the documents, the size of the economy next year is expected to increase by Rs19,999 billion.

Moreover, Rs6,482 billion are expected to be collected in the form of indirect taxes next year.

The investment target for next year is set at 15.1%.

The national savings target has been set at 13.4% in the next year’s budget.