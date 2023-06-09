Watch Live
Pakistan » Sindh

FIA offloads passenger bound for Dubai from Karachi due to fake documents

The accused transferred to FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi
Jawed Asghar Jun 09, 2023
<p>Jinnah International Airport Karachi. Representational image</p>

Jinnah International Airport Karachi. Representational image

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration offloaded a passenger at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi who was attempting to travel to Dubai using counterfeit documents.

The passenger identified as Muhammad Zubair, was scheduled to board international flight no. G9547 bound for Dubai. However, vigilant FIA officials discovered discrepancies in his travel documents during routine checks.

It was revealed that Muhammad Zubair’s Pakistani passport had a valid Dubai work visa attached to it. However, further inspection uncovered that the South African visa affixed to the accused’s passport was forged.

Taking immediate action, the FIA detained Muhammad Zubair and subsequently transferred him to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation.

