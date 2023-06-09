Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Laborers await govt-announced minimum wage of Rs32,000

Despite fulfillment of legal requirements, gazette notification, wage yet to be paid
Danish Munir Jun 09, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The minimum wage for laborers announced at Rs32,000 could not be implemented even after 72 days.

Despite the fulfillment of legal requirements, laborers are not being paid the newly announced minimum wage.

The Punjab governor had issued a gazette notification for the proposed increase in wages on March 28.

The board meeting’s recommendation was sent to the provincial cabinet.

However, even after 72 days, the matter has not been included in the agenda of the provincial cabinet.

The labor class hopes for a minimum wage of over Rs32,000 in the national and provincial budgets.

