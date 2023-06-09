SC questions JI’s plea seeking investigation on Panama Papers

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) raised questions regarding a petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on June 9. The petition sought an investigation into all the Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, heard the JI’s petition today (Friday).

The JI chief had requested the court to investigate all 436 Pakistanis whose names were mentioned in the Panama Papers.

During the hearing, the court acknowledged the existence of differing opinions regarding Article 184/3. The court stated that establishing offshore companies is not inherently a crime, but it is crucial to scrutinize how these companies are structured.

“Imposing such orders against 436 individuals would be unjust,” remarked Justice Sardar Tariq.

The court noted the presence of the State Bank, FBR, FIA, and NAB, and questioned the possibility of forming a separate commission with their participation. However, the court did not issue an order for NAB or any other agency to conduct an investigation.

Subsequently, the court requested assistance on legal matters for the next hearing.

After considering all the arguments, the SC adjourned the hearing for a month.