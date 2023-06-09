Watch Live
Pakistan » Balochistan

‘Disappointed’ Balochistan MPAs demand mega projects for province in federal budget

MPAs claim Rs10bn announced for flood affectees have also not been disbursed yet
Samaa Web Desk Jun 09, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The members of the Balochistan Assembly are reported to be disappointed with the federal budget. They claim that even in the previous budget, the largest and most under-developed province of the country was neglected.

The provincial lawmakers have demanded that mega projects be announced for the development of Balochistan.

There is nothing in the federal budget for Balochistan, the assembly members complain.

The federation has not given Balochistan’s share in the budget, they further say, adding the federal budget has not included any major scheme for the province.

The MPAs claim the Rs10 billion announced for the flood affectees have also not been disbursed yet.

The lawmakers demanded major projects be allocated for the development of the province.

