Shadman police station arson case: ATC seeks record, puts off hearing till June 12

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore sought record of the case of arson and vandalism at the city’s Shadman police station, and adjourned the hearing till June 12.

The court was hearing the post-arrest bail applications of 34 suspects in the case, including PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The ATC adjourned the hearing till June 12 and sought the record of the case.

Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar of the ATC heard the bail pleas.

The prosecution said the record of the case was in Islamabad.

The government lawyer asked the court to adjourn the hearing today.

Yasmin Rashid is among 34 suspects who have filed post-arrest bail applications in the case of arson and vandalism at Shadman police station, Lahore.