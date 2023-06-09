OPDs resumed following week long doctors’ protest at Lahore’s Children Hospital

All outpatient departments (OPDs) at the Children’s Hospital in Lahore have resumed following the doctors’ protest over the torture of their colleagues.

The OPDs had been closed for seven days demanding the inclusion of anti-terrorism provisions against perpetrators of violence.

The unfortunate event began when an undisclosed child tragically passed away while receiving treatment. Overwhelmed by grief and frustration, the family members directed their anger toward the doctors and nurses responsible for the child’s care, subjecting them to brutal torture.

During the incident, one doctor sustained a fractured arm, while the nurses faced mistreatment from the agitated family members.

The severity of the attack prompted the Young Doctors Association to take swift action, suspending all indoor and outdoor medical services at the Children’s Hospital.