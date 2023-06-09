Salient features of budget 2023-24

The Rs14.5 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, set to be presented today by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the National Assembly at 4pm, includes a total of 1,210 development projects, out of which 32 will be allocated Rs5 billion or more each.

As per the budget documents obtained by SAMAA TV, the Dasu Hydropower Project has been allocated the maximum of Rs58.59 billion. According to the documents, Rs232 billion have so far been spent on the mega project worth Rs511 billion.

Rs17 billion have been allocated for the Karachi Greater Water Supply Scheme.

Rs17.63 billion will be spent on the purchase of 820 railway freight wagons and 230 passenger bogies.

Rs14.86 billion have been allocated for the Karachi Coastal Power Project.

Rs26 billion have been set aside for the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. For the 10-year development plan of the former tribal areas, Rs31 billion are likely to be spent.

An allocation of Rs10.5 billion has been made for the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project.

For the Jamshoro Coal Power Project, Rs12 billion have been earmarked.

Rs16 billion will be spent on the Pakistan-Tajikistan transmission line.

For the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, Rs6 billion have been earmarked.

Rs5.70 billion have been allocated for the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project; Rs5 billion for the New Gwadar International Airport, while the project will cost Rs51 billion in all.