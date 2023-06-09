Salient features of budget 2023-24
The Rs14.5 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, set to be presented today by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the National Assembly at 4pm, includes a total of 1,210 development projects, out of which 32 will be allocated Rs5 billion or more each.
As per the budget documents obtained by SAMAA TV, the Dasu Hydropower Project has been allocated the maximum of Rs58.59 billion. According to the documents, Rs232 billion have so far been spent on the mega project worth Rs511 billion.
Rs17 billion have been allocated for the Karachi Greater Water Supply Scheme.
Rs17.63 billion will be spent on the purchase of 820 railway freight wagons and 230 passenger bogies.
Rs14.86 billion have been allocated for the Karachi Coastal Power Project.
Rs26 billion have been set aside for the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. For the 10-year development plan of the former tribal areas, Rs31 billion are likely to be spent.
An allocation of Rs10.5 billion has been made for the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project.
For the Jamshoro Coal Power Project, Rs12 billion have been earmarked.
Rs16 billion will be spent on the Pakistan-Tajikistan transmission line.
For the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, Rs6 billion have been earmarked.
Rs5.70 billion have been allocated for the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project; Rs5 billion for the New Gwadar International Airport, while the project will cost Rs51 billion in all.
Rs5 billion have been allocated for the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway from Narang Mandi to Narowal.
Annual Development Plan for 2023-24
The target for GDP growth rate has been set at 3.5%.
The target for agriculture sector and major crops is 3.5% each.
The target for industrial production growth is 3.4%.
Manufacturing target is 4.3%, and 3.6% for the services sector.
The growth target for livestock sector is set at 3.6%, and cotton canning 7.2%.
The forestry and fisheries growth target is set at 3% each.
Large-scale manufacturing target for the next fiscal year is 3.2%.
Electricity generation and gas distribution target is 2.2%.
The growth target for the wholesale and retail sector has been set at 2.8%.
Transport and communication sector growth target is set at 5%.
The target for education sector growth has been set at 3%.
The growth target for private sector production is set at of 5%.
The real estate sector growth target has been set at 3.6%.
-
The growth target for the financial and insurance sector has been set at 3.7%