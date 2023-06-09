Pakistan witnesses a 100,000 donkey surge in one year

Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) revealed that the number of donkeys in the country has surged by 100,000, during one year.

The survey, released annually by the finance ministry, provides an overview of the government’s accomplishments during the previous fiscal year.

Pakistan has witnessed a significant increase in its animal population, according to the latest economic survey— which provides valuable insights into various sectors of the economy.

It revealed that the number of donkeys in Pakistan increased from fifty-seven lakh to fifty-eight lakh over the course of a single year.

This substantial rise indicates a growing demand for donkeys, possibly due to their utilization in transportation, agriculture, and other sectors.

Notably, the cattle population has risen by an astonishing one million, experiencing a remarkable boost.

The survey indicates that the number of cattle in the country has increased by a staggering 21 million, surpassing the 534 million mark to reach an impressive 555 million.

This growth can be attributed to the significance of cattle in Pakistan’s agricultural sector, where they play a vital role in plowing fields, providing milk, and serving as a source of meat and hides.

In addition to the rise in donkeys and cattle, the survey highlights an increase in the number of buffaloes and sheep.

The buffalo population expanded by thirteen lakhs, reaching a total of three million, while sheep breeding saw an increase of four lakhs, taking the number of sheep to 32 million.

Moreover, the goat population witnessed a notable surge, with the number of goats rising to an impressive 8.47 million.

However, it is worth noting that the number of camels, mules, and horses remained unchanged during the surveyed period.

This suggests that efforts may be required to enhance the breeding and conservation of these particular animal species in Pakistan.

Animal husbandry plays a vital role in the economic activities of rural communities in Pakistan, with more than 8 million families involved in livestock production.

These families derive approximately 35 to 40% of their income from this sector.

In terms of economic value, the gross value addition of livestock has shown growth in the fiscal year 2023. It has increased to Rs 5,593 billion compared to Rs 5,390 billion in the previous fiscal year (FY2022), indicating a growth rate of 3.8%.