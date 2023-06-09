Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Corps Commander House attack: Police told to submit probe report by June 22

Special ATC sends all detained women PTI activists to jail on judicial remand for 14 days
Arshad Ali Jun 09, 2023
The Special Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore has ordered the police to submit the investigation report in the Corps Commander House attack case, while it sent 13 PTI women workers, including Khadijah Shah, to jail on judicial remand.

Admin Judge Abhar Gul issued a written order about sending 13 PTI women workers, including Khadijah Shah, to jail.

The court also ordered the police to submit the investigation report of the Corps Commander House, Lahore attack case.

The ATC judge ruled that the investigating officer should complete the probe by June 22 and submit the report in court.

The investigating officer asked for a 20-day physical remand of the suspects for recovery, the written order stated.

A five-day physical remand was already given for recovery from the suspects, the court said.

The investigation officer could not give a concrete explanation for further physical remand, the written order stated.

It concluded that all the detained women were being sent to jail on judicial remand for 14 days.

