Federal Budget for FY 2022-23 to be presented today

Federal Budget for the next fiscal year will be presented on Friday (today).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will present the budget in the National Assembly scheduled to meet at 4:00 pm at the parliament house in Islamabad.

On Thursday, the Finance Minister formally launched the ‘Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23’, the pre-budget document which shared key economic indicators and the performance of different economic sectors during the outgoing fiscal year.

The survey highlighted the main features of policies undertaken by the government that focused on bringing the macro-economic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory.

It comprehensively covered the country’s economic situation, besides giving a detailed picture of growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

The survey also highlighted the performance of agriculture, education, health and nutrition sectors, besides showing the overall population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and communications, and per capita income.

The upcoming fiscal year’s budget anticipates a deficit of Rs 700 billion, with a substantial allocation of Rs 7,300 billion for interest and debt payments.