Rs14.5 trillion federal budget to be announced sans IMF deal

As the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government failed to reach agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ahead of today’s budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, with a total outlay of Rs 14,500 billion, accompanied by a deficit of Rs 750 billion. The budget proposal includes the potential for a 20% salary increase for employees and a 15% rise in pension payments for retired individuals.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will present the budget in the National Assembly scheduled to meet at 4 pm today at the parliament house in Islamabad.

The budget aims to alleviate people’s suffering, transform the agriculture sector, promote information technology (IT), and boost exports. It will prioritise fiscal management, revenue mobilisation, economic stabilisation and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures, job creation, and people-friendly policies for the socio-economic prosperity of the country.

The upcoming fiscal year’s budget anticipates a deficit of Rs 700 billion, with a substantial allocation of Rs 7,300 billion for interest and debt payments. Furthermore, Rs 1,800 billion have been earmarked for defense expenditures. Inflation is projected to reach 21%, while the growth rate is expected to be 3.5%. The export target has been set at 30 billion dollars, and subsidies are estimated to amount to Rs 12.5 billion. Additionally, a provision of Rs 430 billion has been proposed for the support program.

The federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year focuses on providing maximum relief to the people, promoting agricultural sector development and innovation, boosting information technology, increasing exports, fostering industrial growth, facilitating business and investment, and ensuring economic documentation. The government is fully dedicated to presenting a budget that is favorable to both the people and businesses.

Financial stability policies have also been prioritised to address the deficit. The budget for the next financial year, 2023-24, will encompass various measures such as managing external financial payments, enhancing revenue generation, promoting economic stability and development, reducing non-developmental expenditure, boosting exports, creating employment opportunities, and driving socio-economic progress in the country. These policies aim to bring prosperity to the people.

On Tuesday, the government approved an estimated 3.5% GDP growth target for its 2023-24 financial year budget, the country’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said. Iqbal said the growth target was realistic.

“We’re taking those choices which take the country toward stability,” he told a press conference in Islamabad after a meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by the prime minister approved the estimated budget figures.

He did not disclose other budget targets except for the GDP and development spending which he said will be 1150 billion Pakistani rupees ($4.02 billion).

Iqbal made the announcement hours after a government source gave the figures to Reuters, including the 3.5% GDP target, and a 21% inflation projection for the FY 2023-24.