Murtasim’s epic comeback in ‘Tere Bin’ send waves of happiness among fans

“Tere Bin” has been consistently captivating fans with its unpredictable twists and turns, but the recent episodes of the drama left viewers frustrated as Murtasim embarked on a search for Meerab, who had taken refuge at Farrukh Khan’s house (the rickshaw driver). These two dragged-out episodes were deemed unbearably trashy by angry fans.

However, episode 53’s promo injected a glimmer of hope into their hearts as Murtasim’s fury directed towards Haya and Maa Begum was showcased, along with his unwavering determination to find his wife, Meerab. The sight of the old Murtasim reemerging delighted fans, eliciting a sense of contentment. Several fans of Wahaj Ali, who plays Murtasim, criticized those who hastily condemned his character without waiting for subsequent episodes.

The promo unveiled a resolute Murtasim, as he made it clear to his mother that he would not cease his search for Meerab. He also issued a stern warning to Haya, solidifying his position. Wahaj Ali’s exceptional acting skills shone through in this scene, while Bushra Ansari and Sabeena Farooq delivered stellar performances as well.

Fans are expressing their satisfaction with Tere Bin’s Episode 53 promo, claiming that it surpasses the quality of the preceding episodes. They eagerly watch it on repeat, relishing the return of the old Murtasim. The scene in which Murtasim berates Haya and instructs her to stay away from his room particularly resonated with viewers, who now feel a pang of remorse for their previous criticisms of Murtasim. The promo’s positive vibe has lifted their spirits, leaving them eagerly anticipating the upcoming episode. The Tere Bin fan community is abuzz with excitement.

The anticipation among Tere Bin’s devoted fans is palpable as they eagerly await the next episode, hoping for a riveting and satisfying continuation of the drama’s storyline.