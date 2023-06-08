Man slapped thousands of dollars fine for speeding

A driver in Finland has been fined 121,000 euros ($195,796 or Rs56.22 million) for speeding, as per the country’s system of imposing penalties based on the offender’s income.

Anders Wiklöf, who hails from the Aaland Islands, an autonomous region of Finland, expressed regret over the incident, stating, “I really regret the matter,” as quoted by the local newspaper.

The incident occurred when Wiklöf was caught driving at a speed of 82 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometres per hour zone.

In addition to the hefty fine, his driver’s license was suspended for 10 days.

This is not the first time Wiklöf has been caught for speeding.

In 2018, he was fined 63,680 euros, and five years prior, he had to pay 95,000 euros for a similar offense.

As the chairman of Wiklöf Holding, a conglomerate encompassing various industries such as logistics, helicopter services, real estate, trade, and tourism, his company is valued at over $10 million.

In Finland, traffic violation fines are calculated based on a driver’s daily disposable income, typically equating to half of their daily salary.