Adobe Express integrates Firefly AI

Adobe has upgraded its free graphic design tool, Adobe Express, by integrating Firefly’s AI technology.

This integration enhances the tool’s capabilities for creating social media assets. Adobe Express, known for its simplicity, now includes Firefly, the generative AI tool previously available in Photoshop.

With Firefly, users can input text prompts and harness the power of AI to generate improved images and text effects.

This allows for the creation of impressive assets like social media posts, flyers, and posters. For instance, users can input a prompt like “relaxed seaside vibe” and instantly receive text and images styled in a beachy theme.

What sets Firefly apart is its training on Adobe Stock images and openly licensed or public domain content, ensuring users won’t encounter copyright issues when using generated assets commercially.

David Wadhwani, president of Digital Media Business at Adobe, highlights the significance of this update, stating, “The new release of Adobe Express brings together technology from Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and Acrobat with our Firefly generative AI models into a fun and easy web application experience, allowing everyone, from individuals to large organizations, to create standout content.”

In addition to Firefly, Adobe Express now features an all-in-one editor, new templates, PDF support, and quick actions like converting to GFT and removing backgrounds from images.

The beta version of Adobe Express is available on desktop, with a mobile version coming soon. Adobe Creative Cloud members have access to Adobe Express as part of their subscription.

This collaboration between Adobe Express and Firefly revolutionizes graphic design, enabling creators to produce visually stunning content effortlessly.