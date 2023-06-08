China-Pakistan-Iran agree to enhance regional security

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that the first meeting of the China-Pakistan-Iran trilateral consultation on counter-terrorism and security was a successful step taken by the three countries to enhance regional security and stability.

During his regular briefing, he shared more information about the meeting, stating, “On 7th June, Director-General Bai Tian of the Department of External Security of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the first meeting of the China-Pakistan-Iran trilateral consultation on counter-terrorism and security at the director generals’ level in Beijing.”

He further informed that Seyed Rasoul Mosavi, Assistant to the Foreign Minister and Director General of South Asia at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Abdul Hameed, Director General on Counter Terrorism at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended the meeting. Additionally, China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong met with the heads of the Pakistani and Iranian delegations.

According to the spokesperson, the three sides engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on the regional counter-terrorism situation and joint efforts to tackle the cross-border movement of terrorists, among other issues.

They decided to institutionalise the trilateral consultation on counter-terrorism and security.

“The meeting was a successful step taken by the three countries to act on the Global Security Initiative and enhance regional security and stability,” the spokesperson added.

He emphasised that terrorism is a common enemy of humanity and stated that China firmly opposes and strongly condemns terrorism in all its manifestations.

China expressed its readiness to collaborate closely with Pakistan, Iran, and other regional countries to resolutely crack down on terrorist forces that endanger the interests of the three countries and regional security.