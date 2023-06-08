Sara addresses dating rumors with cricketer Shubman Gill

Actress Sara Ali Khan, currently engaged in promotional activities for her romantic-comedy film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” recently addressed speculations surrounding her potential marriage to a cricketer, particularly in light of rumors linking her to Indian cricket player Shubman Gill.

Despite no official response from either Sara or Shubman regarding the dating rumors, Sara was asked in an interview about the possibility of following in her grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s footsteps and marrying a cricketer. Sara emphasized that she values personal qualities over professions, stating that it doesn’t matter if her partner is an actor, cricketer, businessman, or doctor (except maybe doctors, jokingly), as long as they can connect with her on a mental and intellectual level.

When questioned about dating someone from the Indian cricket team, Sara honestly shared her belief that she has yet to meet the person she will spend her life with, indicating her current single status.

In terms of her professional endeavors, Sara Ali Khan has upcoming projects such as “Ae Watan Mere Watan” and Anurag Basu’s anthology “Metro…In Dino,” where she will co-star alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Additionally, she is set to appear in “Murder Mubarak” alongside Karisma Kapoor and Vijay Varma.