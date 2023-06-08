Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio rekindle romance in London hotspots

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio continue their London rendezvous, joining Leo’s father and stepmother for another evening out.

The 28-year-old supermodel and the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor were spotted arriving at the Chiltern Firehouse, marking their second consecutive night in the city.

Their outing comes after a Tuesday dinner with Leo’s parents at China Tang.

Despite reports of their romance ending in February, the duo has been seen together multiple times in May and is said to have reconnected recently.

Leo made a discreet entrance to the hotel, following his father George and stepmother Peggy Farrar