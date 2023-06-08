Katrina holds weekly budget meetings with household employees, reveals Vicky

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently opened up about his wife, Katrina Kaif, revealing that she holds weekly budget meetings with their household employees, and he amusingly joins in with a bowl of popcorn.

During an interview with an Indian news channel, Kaushal shared that Katrina gathers all the house staff every week for a meeting where they discuss how to allocate and manage finances.

He commended Katrina’s responsible behavior but humorously mentioned that he enjoys being a spectator during these meetings, sitting back with a bowl of popcorn.

Vicky further disclosed that Katrina has even encouraged him to cut back on consuming too many parathas due to concerns about weight gain. He confessed his love for parathas while mentioning that Katrina prefers pancakes, but she indulges in parathas made by his mother.

It is worth noting that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2021. Currently, Vicky is busy promoting his new film “Zara Hit Ke Zara Bach Ke” alongside actress Sara Ali Khan.