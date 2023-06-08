Shahid Afridi wants Pakistan to boycott Asia Cup if moved to neutral venue

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shahid Afridi said on Thursday that Pakistan should boycott the Asia Cup if it is not played in Pakistan.

Shahid Afridi said that Indian Cricket Board has money, which is why they buy the other cricket boards.

He added that Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are making lame excuses about Pakistan’s hybrid model.

Shahid said that the professional cricketers should not be worried about hot weather in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee head Najam Sethi had suggested that four matches of Asia Cup should be played in Pakistan and rest of the games can be played in UAE.

Shahid Afridi also said that Prime Minister should not decide the PCB Chairman as politics should not be involved in sports.

There were reports that Najam Sethi could be removed as Chairman PCB and former chairman Zaka Ashraf could be back.