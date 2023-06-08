Hareem Shah accuses Fayyaz Chohan of immoral activities and corruption

Prominent Pakistani TikTok star and actress, Hareem Shah, expressed criticism towards former provincial minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan after he parted ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Ms Shah took to Twitter to censure former provincial minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, branding him as a turncoat and vowing to reveal his true nature to his family and the public.

Drawing attention to past incidents, she accused Chohan of engaging with renowned call girls and claimed that the ex-minister had misappropriated public funds for such immoral activities.

The controversy queen highlighted that Fayyaz Chohan’s true character was concealed all along. She referred to him as a deeply corrupt individual, admitting that she had deliberately portrayed him as a good person, considering that tarnishing his reputation could cause irreparable damage to his career.

The controversy queen revealed that she had previously protected Chohan and shielded him from being exposed. However, she declared that those days were now behind her and warned that if he ever mentioned her directly or indirectly, she would unveil his true self.

As she concluded the clip, she said that she possessed incriminating evidence in the form of video clips stored on her cell phone, issuing a stern warning for the former PTI leader not to underestimate her.

It is worth mentioning that the audio conversation between Hareem Shah and former provincial minister Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan had been leaked previously.