Poliovirus detected in Karachi environmental sample

In a concerning development, National Operations Centre for Polio Eradication. Dr. Shahzad Asif Baig has confirmed the presence of the poliovirus in an environmental sample taken from Gadap Town.

The sample, collected on May 15, has tested positive, marking the first such occurrence this year.

The detection of the poliovirus in the environmental sample has raised alarm bells within the health authorities.

Dr. Baig expressed his concerns about the situation, highlighting the need for immediate action to prevent the spread of the virus.

So far this year, Pakistan has reported a single case of polio, but the discovery of the positive environmental sample serves as a reminder that the virus still poses a significant threat to public health.

Efforts to confine the poliovirus to specific regions have been relatively successful, primarily in the districts of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the recent positive sample in Karachi emphasises the need for continued vigilance and targeted interventions across the country.

Notably, other positive environmental patterns have been reported in various regions, including Lahore, Hangu, Peshawar, DI Khan, and Upper South Waziristan.

Environmental samples were collected from ten locations throughout Pakistan, with six locations found to contain the virus originating from neighbouring Afghanistan.

Four locations were found to have traces of the poliovirus originating from Bannu.