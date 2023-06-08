ATC approves 6-day remand for 31 suspects in May 9 attacks

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Thursday approved six-day physical remand of 31 individuals accused of carrying out attacks on sensitive installations during the May 9 incidents.

The 31 individuals involved in the violent incidents and attacks on sensitive facilities that occurred on May 9 were presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi.

During the proceedings, the police requested a physical remand to conduct further investigations. Judge Hamid Hussain granted a 6-day physical remand for all the accused. The transfer of the investigation center took place under strict security measures.

On the other hand, the American Embassy has formally requested consular access to Khadija Shah, an American citizen with Pakistani origin, who was detained for her alleged involvement in the Jinnah House Lahore attack on May 9.

The Federal Ministry of Interior has subsequently granted approval for consular access to Khadija Shah. Instructions have been issued to ensure cooperation in this regard.

Meanwhile, in a widening of the investigation into the May 9 incidents, the government has expanded its focus to include overseas Pakistanis. As part of this effort, 500 individuals residing abroad and allegedly involved in anti-state activities have been identified.

The investigation involved the analysis of call records, social media activities, travel history, and other relevant data pertaining to these overseas Pakistanis.