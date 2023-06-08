Indian wrestlers pause protest after govt probe pledge

Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists, decided to pause a long-running protest against their federation chief after the government promised to investigate sexual harassment claims against him, local media reported Thursday.

A group of wrestlers began a sit-in since April in the capital New Delhi to demand the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, also a lawmaker for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh has denied the allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against him, instead claiming to be the victim of a “conspiracy” to force him out of parliament.

The government promised it would conclude an investigation into Singh by June 15, the Indian Express reported, prompting the wrestlers to suspend their demonstration.

“If no action is taken by June 15, we will continue our protest,” Bajrang Punia, an Olympic medal winner among wrestlers who met with sports minister Anurag Thakur Wednesday, was quoted as saying.

Thakur told The Indian Express newspaper that it was better to have the wrestlers “on the mat than on the roads”.

He also promised that Singh would have no role to play in the new federation body, elections for which will be held by the end of the month, the newspaper reported.

The breakthrough comes just days after wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat threatened to throw their international medals in the Ganges river last week.

In late May, police dragged away and detained several protesting wrestlers and dozens of their supporters as they attempted to march to parliament, just as it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.