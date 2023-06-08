Apple’s Vision Pro headset to feature 90Hz refresh rate

Apple’s latest headset, the Vision Pro, was recently unveiled with limited technical details shared.

However, during a session on spatial computing at the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference), an interesting feature was revealed: the refresh rate of the Vision Pro’s screens.

According to the presenter in the video, the Vision Pro will run at a refresh rate of “usually 90 frames a second,” indicating a smooth visual experience.

This places the Vision Pro between Apple’s standard 60Hz iPhones and their 120Hz ProMotion devices such as the iPhone Pro, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro.

Interestingly, it appears that the Vision Pro can surpass its stated 90Hz refresh rate, potentially reaching up to 96Hz.

This increase in refresh rate occurs when the user is watching a 24fps (frames per second) video.

Since 24fps can be evenly divided into 96Hz, it eliminates frame jitter and ensures a more seamless viewing experience.