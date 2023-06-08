Mohammad Yousaf wants Pakistan vs India matches

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former skipper Mohammad Yousaf said on Thursday that he wants to see Pakistan vs India matches and he was wondering why was World Cup schedule delayed so much.

Yousaf was talking to media in Lahore, as he praised Pakistan’s white-ball cricketers and said that Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Naseem Shah and Ehsanullah give Pakistan many fast bowling options.

He said that training camps are very important whereas more players should come to play club cricket as well.

Yousaf added that players like Wahab Riaz, Salman Butt and Aizaz Cheema were produced by Model Town Greens club.

The former right-hand batter also said that he was helped a lot by seniors like Saeed Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq, so he was lucky.

Yousaf wondered that back in his playing days, the schedule of World Cup was announced much earlier, but this year it was not announced yet, although around four months are left in the mega event.