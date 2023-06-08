Saudi man who hasn’t slept for last 40 years

Saud bin Muhammad Al-Ghamdi, an elderly man from Saudi Arabia, has been grappling with chronic insomnia for the past forty years.

Despite seeking medical treatment and consulting with spiritual leaders, he has been unable to find relief from his sleep deprivation.

Al-Ghamdi shared his battle with insomnia during an interview with a channel.

He explained that he had approached hospitals for treatment and even sought advice from sheikhs, but none of the remedies provided significant improvement.

Despite being given medication, he continues to experience restlessness and insomnia.

According to Al-Ghamdi, doctors have attributed his insomnia to depression.

Frustrated with the lack of progress from medical interventions, he turned to spiritual treatments but found no significant change in his sleep patterns.

Despite his ongoing sleep deprivation, he mentioned that he is leading a happy life and managing his daily responsibilities.

While it is not uncommon to encounter individuals who struggle with sleep due to stress or other reasons, Al-Ghamdi’s case is exceptional as he has been unable to sleep normally for forty years.

At seventy years old, he asserts that he is mentally sound and not afflicted by any mental illnesses.

Al-Ghamdi’s condition has been diagnosed as clinical depression by multiple doctors.

He has diligently followed their prescribed treatments, including taking various medications, but none have provided a lasting solution to his stress and anxiety.

In his quest for relief, Al-Ghamdi has sought guidance from spiritual leaders, but despite their assistance, his sleep issues persist.

Although he is able to lead a relatively normal life and perform his daily tasks, he has not been able to overcome his sleep problems.