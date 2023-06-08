PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan arrested again by Mardan police

Yet again, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested for the second time immediately after being released from Peshawar Central Jail.

The arrest took place following a court order from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for the release of Ali Muhammad Khan, who had been arrested on charges related to the May 9 incidents.

Earlier today, after submitting a surety bond worth Rs0.1 million to the deputy commissioner (DC), the PTI leader released from the central jail.

However, as he stepped out of the jail premises, the Mardan police swiftly took him back into custody.

The high court’s decision to release Ali Muhammad Khan came after his legal team filed a petition challenging the legality of his detention.

The court ruled in his favour, ordering his immediate release.

Nevertheless, the police taking him back into custody before he could leave the premises.

Following his arrest, Ali Muhammad Khan was transferred to Mardan, where the police intend to conduct further investigations into the allegations against him.