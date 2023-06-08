Demanding action against May 9 instigators, JKT, Aleem Khan officially launch Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Jahangir Tareen - who once used to be a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan - has formally launched his political party, initially comprising numerous PTI defectors.

The party named Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) also unveiled its official logo and flag.

Addressing the ceremony, Aleem Khan said that they decided to form a new political party after consultation and Jahangir Tareen showed paramountcy to gather everyone.

He said that all people have gathered due to the political acumen of Tareen.

He said that anarchy was pushing the country backward.

Aleem Khan emphasised the need to end anarchy from the country and termed it vital for progress of the country.

Aleem Khan said that they want to make a Pakistan where the masses, establishment and judiciary are on the same page.

Then, as the mic was passed to him, Jahangir Tareen officially announced the party’s name.

He said that he entered politics for a reason and joined PTI.

He added that the reason for it was to achieve the goals they had dreamt for Pakistan.

Tareen said that the incidents on May 9 changed the political canvas of Pakistan while calling for punitive action against the plotters of May 9 incidents.

He said that the riots on May 9 have set a precedent of attack by a mob on anyone, which he stressed cannot be normalised in a civilised society.

IPP official told that new people - having political prestige and healthy vote bank - will soon join his party.

He expressed hope that IPP will perform well in the upcoming elections and will serve the people according to their expectations.