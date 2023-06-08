Money laundering case: Bail pleas of Moonis’s family disposed of as withdrawn

The Lahore District and Sessions Court disposed of the bail petitions of Moonis Elahi’s wife Tehreem, brother and sister-in-law as withdrawn.

The additional sessions judge heard the bail petitions of Moonis Elahi’s wife Tehreem, brother Rasikh and sister-in-law Zahra among six people.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the banking court was authorized to grant bail in this case. Therefore, they should be allowed to withdraw the bail plea.

The court accepted the request and disposed of the petitions as withdrawn.

Tehreem Elahi and others are booked in a money laundering case by the FIA.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption court in Lahore adjourned hearing on the bail petition of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the illegal recruitments case.

ATC judge Ali Raza conducted the hearing on Elahi’s bail plea.

The hearing was adjourned till tomorrow over the case record not being presented in court.

The prosecutor said the investigation officer is in Quetta and he possessed the case record.