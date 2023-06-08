Dar unveils Economic Survey 2022-23

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar unveiled the Pakistan Economic Survey for the fiscal year 2022-23, revealing disappointing figures that fell short of targets by a significant margin.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Dar presented the pre-budget document, disclosing that the country’s GDP growth rate had plummeted to 0.3%. This decline was attributed to a combination of natural disasters and political challenges.

Analysts closely scrutinized the finance minister’s presentation, seeking indications of potential populist measures in the upcoming budget, as well as assessing the government’s commitment to the economic discipline necessary for another IMF program.

He highlighted the challenges faced at the time, including a struggling economy, severe electricity shortages, and a rising threat of terrorism. Dar credited the government’s implementation of the “three-e’s” concept, which led to macroeconomic growth.

The finance minister outlined the government’s focus on five key areas, referred to as the “five-es”: exports, equity, empowerment, environment, and energy.

These areas would form the roadmap for the upcoming year. Despite acknowledging the challenging economic conditions of the current year, Dar stated that the government had made its best efforts to address the situation.

“Major part of the revenue collection is being spent on interest payments, during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf period, the debts and liabilities were increased by 100%, and the debt and interest payments have reached Rs7000 billion rupees, these cases caused great damage to the country.”

According to the survey, the economic growth rate of this financial year was 0.29%, the agriculture sector grew at a rate of 1.55%, while the growth of the industrial sector was negative at 2.94%, the growth rate of services was at 0.86%.

PM meets economic team

Earlier, the government’s economic team led by Finance Minister Dar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad and presented the Economic Survey for the year 2022-23.

The PM commended the economic team’s one-year performance for economic stability and development.

He said regardless of the economic challenges left behind by the previous government and unprecedented floods, the services of the economic team for the country’s economy are appreciable.

The PM said the government will invest a substantial amount in the next budget for the uplift of agriculture and IT sectors.

He said the small farmers will be provided with high quality seeds and equipped with state-of-the-art agriculture equipment. He said that interest free loan program for the small farmers will also be expanded in the next budget.

He announced that the government will award prizes to the farmers achieving higher per acre yield.

