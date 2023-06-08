Rs7tr worth Balochistan budget likely to be announced on June 16

The budget of Balochistan is likely to be presented on June 16. The size of the budget is likely to be close to Rs7 trillion.

According to the provincial finance department, there is a possibility of a deficit of over Rs100 billion in the budget of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The provincial government is also likely to advertise 5,000 jobs in the budget, according to sources.

It is likely to increase the salaries of government employees by 15%.

Due to the financial crisis, the Balochistan government has demanded cooperation from the federal government.

The provincial government maintains that the Centre should help Balochistan under the heads of the National Finance Commission, gas royalty, bridge financing and relief for flood victims.