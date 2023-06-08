Consular access request for Khadija Shah sent to interior minister: FO

The Pakistan Foreign Office informed that the Ministry of Interior had received a request from the US embassy regarding consular access to Khadija Shah.

During her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch mentioned that due to Khadija Shah holding dual citizenship, the US embassy had made the request for consular access, which had been forwarded to the Ministry of Interior.

The spokesperson further said that the individuals involved in the May 9 attacks were being treated in accordance with the constitution and the law.

She reiterated that Pakistan operates as a country governed by the constitution and law, where all citizens enjoy basic rights. The spokesperson dismissed allegations of human rights violations in Pakistan as baseless.

Pak, China, Iran decide to institutionalize trilateral consultations on counter terrorism, security

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch announced that the understanding to establish this institutional framework was reached during the first Pakistan-China-Iran Trilateral Consultation Meeting on Counterterrorism and Security held in Beijing.

Leading the Pakistan delegation in the consultation was Abdul Hameed, Director General of Counter Terrorism at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baloch stated that the delegations engaged in comprehensive discussions on the regional security situation, with particular emphasis on the terrorism threat faced by the region.

Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic, and moral support to its Kashmiri brothers

Regarding the prevailing situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson urged India to heed the United Nations’ call to take preventive measures to protect children by ending the use of pellets against them.

She demanded that India take action to safeguard the children of Kashmir from violence, displacement, and trauma.

The spokesperson emphasized that the plight of Kashmiri children serves as a reminder of the ongoing suffering caused by the Indian forces’ continued siege and brutal oppression. She highlighted that an entire generation of Kashmiri children has grown up in an environment of fear, violence, and repression.

Kashmiri orphans face economic hardship, isolation, and psychological trauma, while numerous school children have been injured by pellets, bullets, and tear gas shells fired by Indian forces, resulting in partial or complete loss of eyesight.

Baloch reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic, and moral support to its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, advocating for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.