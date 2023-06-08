Govt to advertise 5,000 government jobs in budget 2023-24

The federal government will advertise 5,000 new jobs in the upcoming budget 2023-24.

Sources familiar with the development, claimed that the federal budget deficit would be expected Rs100 billion.

Earlier, the details of development funds earmarked for 40 different ministries, divisions, and corporations in the new budget have been revealed.

SAMAA TV has obtained the details of the development funds, under which the maximum of Rs160.8 billion will be spent for the construction of roads in the country.

Moreover, an increase of Rs60 billion has also been proposed in the budget of the National Highway Authority.

After an increase of Rs12.5 billion, Rs110 billion have been proposed for water resources, according to documents. The budget of the Higher Education Commission is likely to be increased by Rs15 billion to Rs59.71 billion.

