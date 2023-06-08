Arshad Sharif’s mother moves SC to probe Imran, Vawda, Murad and others in murder case

The mother of slain journalist Arshad Sharif filed a miscellaneous petition moved the Supreme Court to include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other confidant of former prime minister in her son murder probe.

The miscellaneous petition urged the SC to include Imran Khan, Faisal Vawda, Murad Saeed, Salman Iqbal and Imran Riaz Khan in the probe of her son Arshad Sharif murder.

A five-member larger bench headed by the Chief Justice of the SC will hear on June 13.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Attorney General, Ministry of External Affairs and Special JIT.

The SC had adjourned the previous hearing seeking a progress report on the case.

