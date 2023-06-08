Development funds worth millions proposed for ex-PML-N lawmakers from Lahore

In the provincial constituencies of Lahore, former PML-N lawmakers will reportedly get Rs10 to Rs500 million under the development budget.

A summary of recommendations for doling out funds worth billions of rupees for development works in Lahore has been sent to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The funds are likely to be spent on construction of streets, sewerage, streetlights, water supply and tough tiling.

The PML-N members pointed out the developmental works, and the district administration sent the relevant summary to the chief minister.

Ghazali Butt from PP-145 will reportedly get the maximum of Rs500 million, while PP-149’s Marghoob Ahmed and PP-168’s Saad Rafique will reportedly get Rs200 million each.

The funds are expected to be spent on the construction of streets and roads, sewerage, water supply, streetlights and tough tiling.

A total of Rs3.48 billion has been demanded for the constituencies from PP-144 to PP-172.