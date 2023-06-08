PM approves revolutionary programs for women, youth in budget for FY 2023-24

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday approved the inclusion of a “revolutionary program” in the upcoming 2023-24 budget aimed at uplifting youth, women, and farmers.

In accordance with the prime minister’s directives, funds have been allocated in the upcoming budget for projects related to the welfare of youth, women, and agricultural tube wells.

According to a statement from the PM Office, the next fiscal year will witness interest-free loans for youth and the establishment of an endowment fund for education and sports.

The prime minister has given the green light to the establishment of the Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education, following the model of the Punjab Endowment Fund. This fund will provide educational scholarships to intelligent but financially disadvantaged students from all over the country.

Funds have also been allocated to the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, which aims to provide small loans to the youth. Additionally, the budget includes resources for skill training, particularly in the field of information technology, targeting the youth.

The upcoming budget will incorporate the distribution of 100,000 laptops among the youth, along with financial support for IT startups.

The government has set aside budgetary allocations to promote sports activities and encourage youth participation.

Furthermore, the budget will feature funds allocated to a program focused on achieving the economic empowerment of women.

Lastly, the prime minister has approved a program for the solarization of agriculture tube wells, which will be implemented as part of the second phase of the PM’s Kissan Package.