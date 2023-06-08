Design of Tareen’s party flag finalized, to be unveiled today

The design of the flag of Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam Pakistan Party has been finalized. The flag reportedly comprises three colors.

Reportedly, the flag is made up of three colors: green, white and red.

A crescent and a star are also prominently displayed on the flag, as per sources.

Senior politician Jahangir Tareen will unveil the party flag and logo during a press conference today.

Meanwhile, former MPA and provincial minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq met Tareen at the latter’s Lahore residence, and announced to join the Istehkam Pakistan Party.

Chaudhry Akhlaq belongs to Sialkot.

Jahangir Tareen welcomed Chaudhry Akhlaq into his party.

“I express full confidence in the leadership of Jahangir Tareen,” Akhlaq said.