Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Design of Tareen’s party flag finalized, to be unveiled today

Flag made up of green, white and red colors; crescent and star also prominently displayed
Qazafi Butt Jun 08, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

The design of the flag of Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam Pakistan Party has been finalized. The flag reportedly comprises three colors.

Reportedly, the flag is made up of three colors: green, white and red.

A crescent and a star are also prominently displayed on the flag, as per sources.

Senior politician Jahangir Tareen will unveil the party flag and logo during a press conference today.

Meanwhile, former MPA and provincial minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq met Tareen at the latter’s Lahore residence, and announced to join the Istehkam Pakistan Party.

Chaudhry Akhlaq belongs to Sialkot.

Jahangir Tareen welcomed Chaudhry Akhlaq into his party.

“I express full confidence in the leadership of Jahangir Tareen,” Akhlaq said.

Lahore

flag

jahangir tareen

Jahangir Khan Tareen

istehkam pakistan party

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular