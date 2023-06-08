Six children injured in knife attack in French town

A man armed with a knife injured seven people, including six children in the town of Annecy in the French Alps on Thursday.

As per reports, the attack occurred at around 9:45 am near a lake, where group approximately three-year-old children were playing in a park.

The assailant targeted the children.

At least three of the victims are said to be in critical condition.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit “has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces”.

Following the incident, country’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s office announced that she was traveling to the scene.

As news of the attack broke in the French media, officials in the national parliament held a minute’s silence