Budget 2023-24: Development funds for 40 ministries, divisions, corporations

The details of development funds earmarked for 40 different ministries, divisions, and corporations in the new budget have been revealed.

SAMAA TV has obtained the details of the development funds, under which the maximum of Rs160.8 billion will be spent for the construction of roads in the country.

Moreover, an increase of Rs60 billion has also been proposed in the budget of the National Highway Authority.

After an increase of Rs12.5 billion, Rs110 billion have been proposed for water resources, according to documents. The budget of the Higher Education Commission is likely to be increased by Rs15 billion to Rs59.71 billion.

The budget for education is likely to be proposed at Rs131 billion after a hike of Rs4.5 billion. The allocation for development schemes of lawmakers is expected to be more than Rs90 billion.

Moreover, Rs160 billion have been set aside for provinces and special areas, while the budget for Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and the provinces is likely to see an increase of Rs28.5 billion.

Also, Rs8.5 billion has been allocated for federal educational projects after an increase of Rs2 billion.

An allocation of Rs54 billion has been earmarked for the power division, according to the documents seen by SAMAA TV; Rs36.7 billion for housing; the development budget for Pakistan Railways has been proposed to be Rs33 billion; over Rs29 billion for planning and development; and Rs26 billion earmarked for the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

Moreover, more than Rs8 billion have been allocated for the Interior Ministry and Rs8.85 billion for national food security; and Rs7.5 billion for science and technology.