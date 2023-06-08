Woman judge threat case: Cancellation of bail, summoning Imran’s guarantor sought

In a case of threatening a woman judge against the PTI chairman, the prosecutor requested for cancelation of Imran Khan’s bail and summoning his guarantor.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its decision.

Advocate Salman Safdar appeared in the District and Sessions Court on behalf of the PTI chairman and filed an application for one-day exemption from attendance today.

He adopted the stance that six new cases have been registered against Imran Khan and he has to appear in Islamabad High Court today in 17 cases.

Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said the PTI chairman evades court appearances deliberately. He is taking unfair advantage of pre-arrest bail.

He sought the cancellation of the bail and summoning of Imran Khan’s guarantor.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman reserved his decision after hearing the arguments.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court heard the contempt of court plea against the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from court premises.

The Islamabad inspector general of police and the interior secretary appeared before the court.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing, and adjourned proceedings till 2pm. The court said this case will be heard along with the PTI chairman’s other cases at 2pm.

“Law officers will be present, you don’t need to come,” the court instructed the Islamabad IGP and the interior secretary.

The court adjourned the hearing of the contempt of court case till 2pm.