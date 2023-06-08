NAB has no authority to investigate private business, Farah Gogi submits response

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has no authority to investigate private business matters, Farah Gogi submitted a response to the notice in the money laundering and assets beyond means case on Thursday.

Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujar, who is a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, are facing accusations related to money laundering and assets beyond means.

Lawyer Azhar Siddiqui, on behalf of Farah Gogi and Ahsan Jameel, submitted a response to the NAB, asserting that the bureau does not possess the jurisdiction to investigate private business matters as both individuals have their own businesses.

According to Siddiqui, the NAB’s investigation extends beyond its prescribed jurisdiction, as the bank accounts that triggered the investigation have already been disclosed.

He further stated that Farah Khan and her husband reserve the right to pursue defamation proceedings against the NAB.