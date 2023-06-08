Constitutional interpretation needed for trial of civilians in military courts: PHC

A Peshawar High Court judge on Thursday remarked that there is a need to interpret the Constitution in the military court trials of cases of those accused of attacking sensitive installations.

A division bench of the PHC comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah was hearing the petitions filed against trials in military courts of cases against those accused of attacking military installations.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that seven suspects have been handed over to the military in these cases.

“These cases require interpretation of the Constitution,” Justice Ibrahim remarked.

He further noted that under the army’s Official Secrets Act, a court-martial is held.

“How can cases of civilians be tried under the Official Secrets Act,” Justice Ibrahim questioned.

The judge then adjourned the hearing in these cases to June 13 and told the parties to come prepared on the next hearing.