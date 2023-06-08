Watch Live
Dollar inches marginally higher, settles at 287.25 against PKR

Samaa Web Desk Jun 08, 2023
The Pakistani rupee maintained its downward trajectory against the US dollar for the fourth consecutive session in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

The US dollar remained largely unchanged against Pakistani rupee.

Earlier, in the open-market, the rupee clawed back some gains as multiple currency dealers quoted rates in the range of 300-303.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee depreciated 0.11%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

