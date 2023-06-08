SC puts off hearing on pleas against judicial reforms law indefinitely

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act case without proceeding.

The hearing was adjourned indefinitely due to the unavailability of the bench. The court staff officially informed about the hearing not being conducted today.

One member of the eight-member bench is not available today, the court staff said, adding the attorney general for Pakistan has also sought time for a review.

Justice Shahid Waheed is not available due to poor health, sources said.

The court staff said that due to the budget, the government will need more time for a review.

An eight-member bench, headed by the chief justice of Pakistan, was scheduled to hear the petitions.

On the previous hearing, the federal government had decided to review the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, which curtailed the top judge’s powers to initiate suo motu proceedings and constitute benches on his own.

During a hearing of pleas against the law, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan told Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial that certain provisions within the law exhibit overlapping aspects and the government would review the law.