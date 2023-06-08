Watch Live
Pakistan

PM terms TAPI gas pipeline project ‘era of cooperation, regional prosperity’

Says this project would enable region to secure natural gas under mutually agreed terms and conditions
Web desk Jun 08, 2023
<p>Prime Minsiter Shehbaz Sharif addressing to the signing ceremony of the TAPI joint implementation plan. PHOTO. SAMAA/SCREENGRAB</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Thursday that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project (TAPI) will usher in an era of cooperation and regional prosperity.

During the signing ceremony of the TAPI joint implementation plan, the prime minister expressed his gratitude to Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow and his team, as well as the Pakistan Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik and his team, for their contributions to the project.

He explained the significance of TAPI, describing it as a crucial endeavor for the prosperity of the entire region, starting from Ashkabad and passing through Kabul, Islamabad, and then reaching India.

The prime minister highlighted that this project would enable the region to secure natural gas under mutually agreed terms and conditions, providing concrete assurances.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the international energy landscape, the premier underscored the importance of imaginative policies and swift action to address these challenges, especially for developing countries like Pakistan.

The prime minister also expressed his unwavering belief that TAPI would usher in an era of cooperation and regional prosperity.

Pakistan

India

Afghanistan

turkmenistan

prime minister shehbaz sharif

TAPI gas pipeline project

